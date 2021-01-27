3AW
Why we need to think about the impacts of ‘killing off’ the office era

9 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Many experts say the COVID-19 pandemic will kill off the ‘office era’ of work.

But others aren’t so sure.

Dr Michelle Pizer, organisational psychologist, told Tom Elliott it simply wouldn’t work for many businesses.

In her opinion, working from home all the time is “not great” for productivity.

“I’m not saying don’t be flexible, I’m just thinking that we need to think about the impacts,” she said.

Tom Elliott
