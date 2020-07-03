Why we’ll ‘likely’ see more suburbs locked down

Health experts have told Melburnians to brace for more suburb lockdowns as Victoria manages its troubling COVID-19 numbers.

36 suburbs went into lockdown on Tuesday night.

Professor Bruce Thompson, Dean of the School of Health Sciences at Swinburne University, told 3AW other parts of Melbourne would likely be locked down in future as clusters emerge.

“It is likely we will see others arise,” he warned.

Flemington and Kensington could prove Professor Thompson’s point.

There’s pressure to add those two suburbs to the lockdown list, with the postcode 3031 recording some of Victoria’s highest positive test numbers this week.

