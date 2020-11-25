Why women have been deemed ‘big winners’ in the Victorian budget

Women have been deemed ‘big winners’ in the Victorian budget, with the government spending $150 million on subsides aimed at getting women back into the workforce.

But women’s advocate groups say Victoria is the winner.

Female-dominated industries were hit the hardest by the pandemic, while women also bore the brunt of schools and childcare being closed during the lockdown.

Tania Kovac, CEO of Gender Equity Victoria, spoke with Neil Mitchell on Wednesday.

She rejected any suggestion the budget was “sexist” in favouring women.

“Is it sexist to want to have a 35 per cent lift in gross domestic product for the state? Because that’s what gender equity delivers to you,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

(Picture by Getty iStock)