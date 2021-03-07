3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why women with symptoms of heart disease are frequently misdiagnosed

8 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Why women with symptoms of heart disease are frequently misdiagnosed

Doctors are telling women with symptoms of heart disease that they have anxiety, indigestion or are stressed, a new study has revealed.

A new Heart Foundation study tracking the experiences of heart attack survivors shows women receive worse care than men.

Director of Health Strategy at the Heart Foundation, Julie Anne Mitchell, says it’s a “complex issue that goes all the way across the care pathway”.

“The face of heart disease is rarely female. We’re so used to seeing TV or film depictions of men collapsing on a golf course, clutching their chest,” she told Ross and Russel.

Women are far less likely to exhibit chest pain symptoms when suffering a heart attack, but there’s little public knowledge about non-chest pain symptoms.

“They can be jaw pain, arm pain, pain in the back, for some women it will be feeling extremely nauseous,” Ms Mitchell said.

“The message is to recognise those symptoms.

“Time is everything in a heart attack.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332