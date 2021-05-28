3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why you ‘cannot replicate’ the..

Why you ‘cannot replicate’ the classroom online

32 mins ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Why you ‘cannot replicate’ the classroom online

Victorian students risk having their education permanently damaged the longer they spend learning from home.

It comes after students were again forced into remote learning due to Victoria’s COVID-19 lockdown.

Tina King, President of the Australian Principals Federation, said it was vital students were back in the classroom as soon as possible.

“There’s no doubt that when you look at what on-site learning environment provides … you cannot replicate that online,” she said on 3AW Drive.

“The social connections, the building of resilience, all those things.

“Long-term, there has to be negative implications, that goes without saying.”

Press PLAY below to hear her insight on 3AW

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332