Why you ‘cannot replicate’ the classroom online

Victorian students risk having their education permanently damaged the longer they spend learning from home.

It comes after students were again forced into remote learning due to Victoria’s COVID-19 lockdown.

Tina King, President of the Australian Principals Federation, said it was vital students were back in the classroom as soon as possible.

“There’s no doubt that when you look at what on-site learning environment provides … you cannot replicate that online,” she said on 3AW Drive.

“The social connections, the building of resilience, all those things.

“Long-term, there has to be negative implications, that goes without saying.”

Press PLAY below to hear her insight on 3AW