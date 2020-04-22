Why you may be sleeping poorly during coronavirus lockdown

As the coronavirus crisis grips the world, many of us aren’t sleeping as well as we usually would.

Psychologist Dr Michael Carr-Gregg said there’s a simple reason why.

“For those of us that are a bit anxious, we diffuse that anxiety by being so busy, and now we’re not at work, we’re at home, so our levels of anxiety are probably quite high,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“We now have to focus on the the things we can control, like your diet, your exercise, and of course sleep.”

Dr Carr-Gregg said there’s a timely reason to ensure you’re getting enough shut eye.

“People who sleep less than six hours a night are four times more likely to contract flu, or viruses generally,” he said.

Michael Carr-Gregg’s tips for a good night’s sleep:

Reduce the amount of light you’re exposed to in the 30 minutes before bed. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. Ensure your bedroom is cool, dark and quiet. Don’t drink caffeinated drinks after 1pm. Try yoga, meditation and mindfulness if you’re feeling more anxious than usual during this period.

