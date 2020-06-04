Why you should be concerned kids can’t jump as far as they used to

New research has shown children can’t jump as far as they used to.

And while it may seem like a trivial statistic, it’s got health experts concerned.

On average, a child aged 11/12 was able to jump 1.5 metres from a standing start 30 years ago.

That figure is now 1.3 metres.

“Which is really a substantial and concerning drop,” Professor Melissa Wake, paediatrician from the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, told Ross and John.

She said it highlighted poor muscle growth and the potential for health conditions.

