Why you should help fund a COVID-19 vaccine for a person in a developing country

Australians are being urged to consider funding a coronavirus vaccine for a person in a developing country by donating $10 after receiving their own jab.

And an infectious diseases pediatrician says there’s good reason to support the cause.

“In order to protect Australians, we need to protect the world,” Professor Robert Booy from the University of Sydney and Chair of Australia’s Immunisation Coalition Scientific Advisory Committee said.

“This virus keeps mutating.”

He says despite Australia’s current sluggishness in getting people vaccinated, the country will be “awash” with millions of vaccines arriving into Australia each week “within a few months”.

