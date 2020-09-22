Why you should put mushrooms in the sun before you eat them

New Australian research has found putting mushrooms out in the sun before eating them can turn them into a suitable substitute for vitamin D supplements.

Exposing mushrooms to direct sunlight by putting them outside drastically increases their vitamin D2 content, and can make them as effective as nutritional supplements.

Vitamin D2 is a different form of vitamin D to what our skin produces when exposed to sun, but nutritionist Karen Inge says it works the same way.

“It does the same thing,” she told Dee Dee.

“It’s a bioavailable form of vitamin D which is coming from a plant food.

“For people who don’t want to take supplements it’s probably a more affordable and more delicious way of actually getting Vitamin D into your body!”

For the greatest vitamin D boost when exposed to sunlight, Karen Inge recommends putting the mushrooms gill side up, as the underside of mushrooms has a larger surface area.

Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium, so is critical for bone health.

The Australian study examining the impact of sunlight on mushroom vitamin D levels will be published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry next month.

Press PLAY below for more from Karen Inge.

One of Karen Inge’s colleagues, Laura Ford, has put together a TikTok video explaining the research, which has already been liked more than 18,000 times.