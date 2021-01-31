Why you shouldn’t compliment girls on their appearance (and what you should do instead)

A new book is calling for a rethink of how girls are raised, in a bid to boost their self esteem.

More than half of girls aged eight and nine don’t like their bodies, and the authors of Raising Girls Who Like Themselves say there’s more that can be done.

Co-author Dr Chris Scanlon says girls shouldn’t be complimented on their appearance.

“It’s something we’re told to do with girls and it’s the polite thing to do, but often it’s the only thing we do when we interact with girls,” he told Ross and Russel.

Instead, abilities and efforts should be praised.

“Think about praising what they do if they achieve something,” Dr Scanlon said.

“Praise effort as well.”

Press PLAY below for more.