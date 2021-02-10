3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why you shouldn’t leave your passwords in your will

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Why you shouldn’t leave your passwords in your will

With the rise of cryptocurrency and other tech-based assets, passwords are beginning to be passed down in wills.

But a wills and estates lawyer says leaving your passwords in your will is a bad idea.

“We would encourage people not to leave passwords in their will, the main reason being that once you go through through probate? process your will actually becomes a public document,” Andrew Meiliunas, senior associate in wills and estates law at Maurice Blackburn, told Ross and Russel.

“With that information in the public domain, we would consider that to be pretty risky.”

Instead, people should let the executor of their will know what digital assets they have, and where to find their passwords.

“We encourage people to keep their most important documents in one sort of logical place,” Mr Meiliunas said.

“If people don’t know you have it, they don’t know to look for it.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332