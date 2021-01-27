Why you shouldn’t post pictures of your child on their first day of school

Parents are being warned about the risks of sharing photos of their child on the first day of school on social media.

There are both short and long term risks that some parents may not think of when sharing proud pictures online.

“You’re essentially saying this little person will be at this known location between 9am and 3pm, every day of the school year,” James Curran, Academic Director at the Australian Computing Academy at the University of Sydney, told Dee Dee Dunleavy.

“Would you be equally comfortable writing a post saying you can find my child here between 8.45am and 3.15pm every day for the next seven years?

“For some people the answer might be yes, that’s fine, but others wouldn’t really think about it, in terms of the information being shared.

“In the longer term, lots of organisations use exactly this sort of information, like ‘what was the first primary school you attended’ as a security question to confirm you are who you say you are.”

