3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why you won’t find cannabis products available over the counter (even though they’re legal)

1 hour ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Why you won’t find cannabis products available over the counter (even though they’re legal)

The federal government made low dose cannabidiol (CBD) legal to purchase without a prescription on Monday.

But you won’t find any CBD products available over the counter at your local chemist yet.

Chemist Warehouse director, Mario Tascone, says no products have yet been approved for sale.

“There are no products registered with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) at this stage, so there’s a mad rush,” he told Ross and Russel.

“I just want to manage everyone’s expectations: It’s probably likely in the back half of the year that most products will come out.”

Cannabidiol products are used to treat pain, inflammation and anxiety, and are already widely used in many other countries.

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332