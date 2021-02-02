Why you won’t find cannabis products available over the counter (even though they’re legal)

The federal government made low dose cannabidiol (CBD) legal to purchase without a prescription on Monday.

But you won’t find any CBD products available over the counter at your local chemist yet.

Chemist Warehouse director, Mario Tascone, says no products have yet been approved for sale.

“There are no products registered with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) at this stage, so there’s a mad rush,” he told Ross and Russel.

“I just want to manage everyone’s expectations: It’s probably likely in the back half of the year that most products will come out.”

Cannabidiol products are used to treat pain, inflammation and anxiety, and are already widely used in many other countries.

