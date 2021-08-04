Why young Victorian doctors have launched class action
Yet another class action has been launched by junior doctors against a Victorian public hospital service, amid claims they are understaffed and underpaid.
Many have been left working excessive hours and becoming fatigued.
Hayden Stephens, from Hayden Stephens & Associates, told 3AW Drive it was dangerous.
“As a consequence of that, it’s placing both patients at risk, but also themselves,” he said on 3AW.
Press PLAY below to hear more about the action
Picture by Getty iStock