3AW
Why your help is needed to save a piece of Victorian aviation history

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Victoria’s first airwing helicopter is at risk of being resigned to the scrap heap.

‘Daphne’ flew over Melbourne, Victoria and Bass Strait for more than 20 years as a police, ambulance and search and rescue chopper.

The helicopter was used to help evacuate people to safety on Ash Wednesday, also saving lives in the infamous 1998 Sydney to Hobart yacht race.

Daphne even took a bullet during the Hoddle Street Massacre.

Decommissioned in 2001, the helicopter was lost the public and will never fly again.

“It’s an iconic aircraft,” former chief pilot Ian Galt told Neil Mitchell.

“It was the first of type in Australia, the southern hemisphere.

“It should be preserved.”

Click HERE to see how you can help!

Neil Mitchell
News
131332