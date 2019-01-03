Wife of charged CFMEU boss caught drink-driving hours after Setka argument

The wife of John Setka allegedly blew almost six times the legal alcohol limit on Boxing Day, hours after an argument with the CFMEU Victorian secretary that prompted charges against her husband.

Police say industrial relations lawyer Emma Walters, 43, allegedly recorded a blood-alcohol reading of 0.282.

She was pulled over on the Western Freeway at Pimpinio, near Horsham, after being spotted allegedly speeding.

The couple’s two young children were in the car at the time.

Ms Walters will be charged on summons to face court at a later date.

That came hours after her argument with Setka at their West Footscray home earlier that day.

Setka is due to face the Melbourne Magistrates Court next week.