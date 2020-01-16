Wig-wearing intruders threaten to kill elderly woman in terrifying Bulleen burglary

Two intruders have threatened to kill an 81-year-old woman if she didn’t hand over jewellery and cash.

The pair broke into the woman’s Furneaux Grove home at about 5am on December 30.

They ransacked several rooms before finding the woman asleep in bed, and woke her to threaten to kill her if she didn’t surrender her valuables.

The woman refused and the pair fled in a silver Mercedes Benz SLK350 or similar model vehicle, but not before stealing her handbag.

They then donned a curly wig to disguise themselves before using credit cards stolen from the woman at several service stations in Roxburgh Park, Coolaroo, Broadmeadows and Campbellfield, purchasing gift cards and cigarettes.

Police have release images of the two men they believe may be able to assist with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the men or with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au