Wild Airbnb party wreaks havoc in quiet neighbourhood in Melbourne’s east

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

An out of control party at a short term rental property wreaked havoc in a Melbourne neighbourhood at the weekend.

A caller to The Rumour File reported more than 100 people attended the wild party in Ringwood, causing extensive damage to the property.

Police confirm they attended the party on Collett Avenue at about 4.25am on Sunday morning, where they found a large number of people on the street.

Pepper spray was deployed on party-goers after they attempted to stop police from entering the property.

Anyone with information that could assist police with their enquiries is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au