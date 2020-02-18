Wild weather: Bumper downpour drenches Melbourne

Melburnians have woken to a very wet morning today, and it’s not over yet.

3AW Mornings producer Michael Hilder has taken an amazing photo of a dumping of rain this morning (above), and would you believe it — it hasn’t been edited!

Thunderstorms have lashed the state, with a whopping 34.6mm of rain falling in Melbourne in the past 24 hours, and more showers are expected this morning.

Warburton has received the largest deluge with 62mm falling in 24 hours, while 57mm has fallen at Mount Baw Baw.

The storm has also downed trees across the state.

At Kingswood College in Box Hill South a large gumtree branch has fallen on the junior school playground.