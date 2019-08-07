‘Once a year’ damaging winds, thunderstorms, hail and snow to lash Victoria

A severe weather warning has been issued for almost the entire state, as a wintry blast expected to last for days descends on Victoria.

Damaging winds are forecast this afternoon, peaking with gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour overnight in Melbourne.

Bureau of Meterology senior forecaster Tom Delamotte said the squalls expected tonight are “once a year type wind gusts”.

“It’s fairly uncommon,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“I’d certainly advise everyone to clean up your yards and tie down any loose items.”

The SES has warned Victorians to consider removing unsecured items including trampolines, furniture and even pets from the backyard.

Ballarat is facing six consecutive days below ten degrees, the longest cold snap in the town in almost twenty years.

The wind chill factor means it’ll feel even colder than it is, with ‘feels like’ temperatures expected to be close to zero across much of the state.

Snow is forecast to fall in areas as low as 400 metres above sea level on Friday and Saturday.

Blizzard conditions have hit Victoria’s Alpine region.

Thunderstorms and hail are also forecast in Melbourne for the next three days.

