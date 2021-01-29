More than 500 SES calls made as Victoria cops massive drenching

Melbourne has copped one of its biggest drenchings in years, with the SES receiving 500 calls for help in the past 24 hours.

At Mt William, in the Grampians, more than 68mm of rain has fallen today.

In the three hours from 9am, 30.8mm of rain fell at Melbourne Airport and 33.4mm was recorded at Laverton.

State Commander at the SES, Josh Gamble, told Dee Dee hundreds of calls for help are still active.

“We’ve got about 200 still active,” he said.

The areas with the most SES callouts include: Stawell, Bendigo, Mornington, Mt Martha, Darley, Mt Eliza, Rosebud, Castlemaine, and Melbourne’s western suburbs.

In Newport, Melbourne Road flooded at Mason Street.

Michael says shops near the intersection are “awash” with flood water.

“It’s up over the footpath and running in under their doors,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Meanwhile, in Bacchus Marsh there was also flooding.

“Residents at Bacchus Marsh have been asking for a pool for decades. Today they’ve got several!” Lee told Neil Mitchell.

“Some of the houses have got water creeping up to their doorsteps.”

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned there may be isolated rainfall of 60 to 80mm in some areas.

Today’s rain band is expected to bring widespread rainfall totals of 15-40mm, but isolated totals of 60-80mm are possible mainly in locations affected by thunderstorms. Track storms using the lightning layer on our live satellite images here: https://t.co/qLpun4aBWq#VicWeather pic.twitter.com/izCDosRm8q — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) January 28, 2021

In Eltham, flood waters spilt over from a multi-storey car park.

The water level at Gardiners Creek in Burwood has risen dramatically.

The heavy downpour has called chaos on Melbourne’s roads.

