3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Wild winds wreak havoc on the Mornington Peninsula

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Wild winds wreak havoc on the Mornington Peninsula

Wild winds have wreaked havoc in Mornington this morning.

Unusually, the gusty winds came from the east. Most strong winds in the area come from the north or south-west.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Bureau of Meteorology warned the wild winds could cause “significant and unexpected damage”.

The gusty winds blew a fishing boat under Flinders Pier, where it is now wedged.

Callers to Neil Mitchell report trees and fences have been brought down due to the weather.

Mornington resident, Steve, says his street is a mess.

“The rubbish bins were strewn all over the road and it’s rubbish day!,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“The wind was blowing that hard it would blow the dog off the chain, it really would!”

Another Mornington resident, Alison, says “the SES are out everywhere” this morning.

“There’s trees down in a number of places.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332