Wild weather: Squalls and storms forecast to hit Melbourne this weekend

Another cold snap is on the way, with wild weather set to hit Melbourne today and remain throughout the weekend.

Rain is expected in the city this morning, with hail, thunder and strong squalls forecast for this afternoon and evening.

Wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour have been recorded on the alps, while winds have reached 76 kilometres per hour in Aireys Inlet.

Bureau of Meterology Senior Forecaster Richard Carlyon said the coldest chill will hit tonight and early tomorrow.

The temperature will reach a top of just 13 degrees tomorrow, but it’ll feel much colder.

“The wind chill will make it feel like low single figures,” Forecaster Richard Carlyon told 3AW’s Tony Jones.

Blizzard conditions are expected in Alpine areas and there’s a chance of some snow in the Dandenong Ranges, too.

But the rain won’t persist for too long.

“We’ll see the showers moving through fairly quickly,” Mr Carlyon said.

A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the state.