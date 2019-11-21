Wild winds lash Victoria, as weather takes yet another dangerous turn

Wild winds are lashing Victoria, causing significant damage.

Peak gusts of up to 130 km/h have been recorded in the Grampians.

Some parts of Melbourne have been hit by 80km/h winds.

The SES has received 138 calls for assistance.

A pedestrian was taken to Box Hill Hospital after they were struck by a falling fence.

They’re in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, a glass panel has fallen some 20 storeys before shattering on Flinders Lane.

Thankfully, nobody was injured.