Wild winds lash Victoria, as weather takes yet another dangerous turn
Wild winds are lashing Victoria, causing significant damage.
Peak gusts of up to 130 km/h have been recorded in the Grampians.
Some parts of Melbourne have been hit by 80km/h winds.
The SES has received 138 calls for assistance.
A pedestrian was taken to Box Hill Hospital after they were struck by a falling fence.
They’re in a stable condition.
Meanwhile, a glass panel has fallen some 20 storeys before shattering on Flinders Lane.
Thankfully, nobody was injured.
Bit windy in Sydenham St, Highett. #highett #Bayside @BaysideCouncil @3AWNeilMitchell @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/oiRtER1mDB
— Gussy Girth (@gussygirth) November 20, 2019