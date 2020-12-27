3AW
Wild winds lash Victoria, causing extensive damage

14 hours ago
Article image for Wild winds lash Victoria, causing extensive damage

Wild winds have lashed Victoria, with the SES responding to more than 600 calls for help on Sunday night.

Meteorologist Michael Lasko said winds with gusts up to 113 km/h were recorded in St Kilda harbour.

A three-storey apartment on the foreshore at St Kilda East had its roof blown off as the front moved through.

