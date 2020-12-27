Wild winds lash Victoria, causing extensive damage
Wild winds have lashed Victoria, with the SES responding to more than 600 calls for help on Sunday night.
Meteorologist Michael Lasko said winds with gusts up to 113 km/h were recorded in St Kilda harbour.
A three-storey apartment on the foreshore at St Kilda East had its roof blown off as the front moved through.
A massive clean up effort is underway in Melbourne this morning after a weekend of wild winds saw roofs ripped from the top of buildings. @MaggieRaworth #9News pic.twitter.com/R63CIG1adf
