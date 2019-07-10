Wild winds to lash Victoria from Wednesday

Victoria is about to cop a nasty cold front.

It’ll impact most of the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning about damaging winds for western and central Victoria on Wednesday.

Those winds will turn destructive in the Alpine region on Wednesday night, until Thursday morning.

The wind gusts will reach up to 130km/h.

The SES advises people in affected areas to move vehicles under cover or away from trees.

You should also secure loose items and keep clear of fallen power lines.