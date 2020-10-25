3AW
Thousands without power after wild winds bring down trees in Melbourne’s outer-east

5 hours ago
Strong winds have brought down trees onto homes, roads and power lines in Melbourne’s outer-east overnight.

The suburbs of Kilsyth, Montrose and The Basin were among the worst hit.

Strong winds with gusts of between 60 and 70 kilometres an hour wreaked havoc on the area, with the SES receiving about 240 calls for assistance.

About 2000 properties are still without power this morning.

One woman, aged in her 50s, has been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries after she crashed into a tree that had fallen across the Maroondah Highway at Kilsyth.

Image: Trees down in Cambridge Road, Montrose.

