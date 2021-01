Australian opening batsmen Will Pucovski has been ruled out of tomorrow’s final test against India at the Gabba.

The 22-year-old suffered a shoulder injury on the finals day play in the third test at the SCG.

He will be replaced by Marcus Harris.

The series is all tied up going into the fourth test, with India only requiring a draw to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

