Will Pucovski’s dad confident son will cope with Australian pressure, despite recent struggles

Will Pucovski’s dad says he’s confident his son will be able to handle the pressure of playing cricket for Australia, despite his recent struggles.

The 20-year-old Victorian batsman has been picked in the 13-man squad that will take on Sri Lanka in the upcoming Test series.

Pucovski went public about his battles with mental health issues late last year.

Speaking with Heidi Murphy, Will’s father, Jan, said he was managing the matter and didn’t expect the public spotlight to be a significant problem.

“It’s always there in the back of your mind but we’ve got every confidence that he’ll be OK and able to handle it,” he said on 3AW Mornings.

Mr Pucovski said Will had shown the ability to bat for long periods, something Australia struggled with against India.

“He’s always had that trait,” he said.

