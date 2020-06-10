3AW
131332
William Callaghan found alive after two freezing nights lost at Mt Disappointment

2 hours ago
3AW News

A non-verbal autistic boy has been found alive after enduring almost 48 hours lost at Mount Disappointment.

William Callaghan, 14, became separated from family on Mount Disappointment at Whittlesea on Monday afternoon.

He had no food, no water and wasn’t wearing warm clothes.

A massive search party turned out to find the missing teenager, with more than 230 volunteers scouring the area yesterday.

Shortly before 1pm today, a local man found William about 20 minutes off the track.

Nine News reporter on the scene, Lana Murphy, said the boy was not in poor health when he was found.

“He’s alive and conscious,” she told 3AW’s Dee Dee.

“It’s an incredible feeling here.

“I am actually lost for words.”

More than 230 volunteers turned out to search for the missing teen yesterday.

Press PLAY below to hear Nine News reporter Lana break the news live to Dee Dee.

News
