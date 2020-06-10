William Callaghan found alive after two freezing nights lost at Mt Disappointment

A non-verbal autistic boy has been found alive after enduring almost 48 hours lost at Mount Disappointment.

Amazing news!! Missing boy Will Callaghan has been located by a volunteer at Mount Disappointment. After two days missing in bushland, Will is set to be reunited with his family shortly.

We would like to thank the community for their outpour of support. 🙌 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QoAaPQktlN

