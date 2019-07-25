Another twist in the controversial plan for one of Melbourne’s most iconic buildings

The owners of Melbourne’s iconic Windsor Hotel have again applied for more time to build a controversial 26 storey glass tower on the site.

The Halim Group won a permit nine years ago to knock down part of the hotel and build the high rise tower as part of a $330 million redevelopment, but work on the project never began.

Now, the owners have applied for another four year extension to the permit, which is due to expire in March.

3AW’s James Talia broke the story.

“The problem with the hotel, and the owners were saying this last time they applied for one of the extensions, is that it’s old and it’s hard for them to compete with modern hotels,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“They need to do a lot of work to ensure its viability as a hotel, and yet they haven’t done that work.”

The owners last applied for an extension to the renovation permit in 2016.

Initially it was knocked back by planning minister Richard Wynne, but the decision was overturned by VCAT.

Mr Talia said if the owners don’t have their permit extended it could spell the end of the Windsor Hotel.

“Last time they were trying to get one of these permits they said if they didn’t they would shut down the hotel or turn it into a backpackers,” he said.

3AW has not been able to get in touch with the owners.

Press PLAY below for more.