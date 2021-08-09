Wine bottle smashed in man’s face in nasty unprovoked CBD attack

Police are searching for three men after a man had a bottle smashed in his face in an unprovoked CBD attack.

Investigators have been told the victim was standing on the corner of Gallaghers Place and Little Collins Street at about 10.35pm on July 10 when he was attacked.

One of the offenders is believed to have smashed a wine bottle in the victim’s face, causing serious injuries.

Police have released images of three men they want to speak to in relation to the nasty assault.

Press PLAY below to hear more from police

Anyone who recognises any of the men pictured is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au