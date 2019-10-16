Wine industry’s biggest ever USA promotional tour

Wine Australia is excited for a new opportunity after it launched its biggest ever USA promotional tour.

The $8 million campaign was supported by the Australian Government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package.

It took 100 Australian wine exhibitors to New York, Chicago, Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco for a series of consumer events, seminars and trade tastings.

Member of the Wine Australia board and Taylors Wines Managing Director Mitchell Taylor tells Ross Greenwood Americans consumes mainly Italian and French wine.

“Where the opportunity is now, they want quality.

“Donald Trump has just slapped on a 25 per cent import duty on all French and Spanish wine so the time is now for us to awaken the American market.”

Image: Getty/Justin Sullivan