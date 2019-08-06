Wintry blast: Heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail and damaging winds forecast to lash the state

Victorians are being warned to brace for a wintry blast, with temperatures barely reaching double figures over the next few days.

Gale force winds will lash the state today, and heavy rainfall is expected to hit tonight and return for five consecutive days!

The state will also endure thunderstorms on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Peter Newham said it’ll feel even colder than the forecast temperatures.

“The ‘feels like’ temperatures will be quite a bit lower than those forecast,” he said.

“That increasing wind will really make it feel pretty unpleasant out there.”

A marine wind warning has been issued for gale force winds in the Port Phillip, Western Port, West Coast and Central Coast areas of the state.

A strong wind warning is in place for Central Gippsland Coast and East Gippsland Coast.

Snow is forecast for Victoria’s Alpine region.

Maximum forecast temperatures:

TODAY: 13c

THURSDAY: 13c

FRIDAY: 11c

SATURDAY: 12c

SUNDAY: 13c