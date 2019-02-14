Witness recalls ugly road rage spat at Glen Waverley

A man has struck a woman in an ugly road rage spat at Glen Waverley.

Witnesses told Tom Elliott about the incident, which happened on Wednesday.

“It was quite shocking,” Poppie said on 3AW Drive.

She says the pair exchanged verbal barbs before the man “slapped” her.

Poppie said another man then threw punches at the man who’d slapped the woman.

Victoria Police has confirmed it was called to a dispute between a pedestrian and driver.

It was alleged a woman crossed the road and a male driver narrowly avoided hitting her with his car.

A verbal argument broke out between the woman and the driver.

The woman’s partner also got involved.

No charges were laid.

Nobody was injured.

