Wodonga pensioners stranded in NSW after stopping on 1000 kilometre journey

A Wodonga couple have found themselves stranded in a caravan park in Albury after misunderstanding the rules for returning to their home state.

Noelene and Terry Holmes travelled more than 1000 kilometers from Goondiwindi in Queensland to their home in Wodonga.

They stopped midway through the mammoth journey and slept in their motorhome, and were waved through by police at the Victorian border.

But when they went to get tested the next day, they ran into problems.

“We went home and spent the night, and the next morning went to Wodonga hospital to the COVID testing site,” Mr Holmes told Neil Mitchell.

“The head nurse said to me ‘Have you been in NSW more than 24 hours?’ I said ‘Yes’.

“She said ‘Well this is the wrong permit. Get in your motorhome and go back over to Albury and apply for an exemption permit’.”

The couple did as they were instructed.

But they’ve now been stuck at the Howlong Caravan Park for 10 days.

And they’re not the only Victorians who’re stuck there.

“There’s one from Corryong … there’s another couple of ladies from Beechworth,” Mr Holmes said.

“We haven’t heard a thing.”

