Wodonga shootings: Three drive-by attacks in seven hours

3 hours ago
3AW News

Police believe three drive-by shootings in Wodonga on Saturday night are linked.

The spate of shootings all happened within a seven hour period.

In the first shooting, a shot was fired through the lounge room window of a Wornes Drive home between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

The 49-year-old woman who lives at the address was not home at the time.

In a second incident, a shot was fired at a Gilbert Street home at about 1.50am.

It is believed the shot went wide or the gun misfired.

During the final shooting, two people were asleep in the bedroom of their Georgina Street home in Wodonga West when a shot was fired into their window at 4.50am.

Neither resident was harmed in the incident.

Police believe the shootings were targeted.

CCTV of the Gilbert Street incident has been released by police.

Any witnesses, anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

