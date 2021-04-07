‘Woke’ council slammed over plan to splurge ratepayer money on LGBTQI ‘accreditation’

A “woke” inner-city council has come under fire over a plan to splurge $200,000 of ratepayer money to get “accredited” as being LGBTQI friendly.

Port Phillip Council, which hosts an annual Pride March along Fitzroy Street and already renowned as being one of the most LGBTQI-friendly councils in the world, has been accused of “virtue-signalling” by the Institute of Public Affairs.

“What is the tick going to do? How is it going to help people,” Dr Bella d’Abrera from the IPA asked on 3AW Mornings.

“It’s really just virtue-signalling.

“It’s saying ‘we are LGBTQI friendly’ which we already know.

“Ratepayers are getting absolutely nothing for their money here.

“It’s literally just a tick.”

Driving the criticism is the fact the council lost $20 million in revenue in the 2019-2020 financial year, thanks mainly due to the COVID-19 crisis.

More than 50 full-time equivalent positions were axed within the council workforce as a result.

Dr Bella d’Abrera said the $200,000 could be better spent on revitalizing and rebooting the St Kilda area.

