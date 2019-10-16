Woken by a ‘DING’? The staggering stats that might make you turn your phone off

People woken up the ‘Ding‘ of their mobile phone at night have a much higher chance of being involved in a car accident.

That’s one of the findings in a Flinders University study into the impacts of phone sounds at night.

Of about 2000 people surveyed, one-in-five people were woken up by sounds from their mobile phone multiple times a week, and on-in-20 every night.

Of those respondents, 23 per cent reported having a recent car accident or near-miss, compared with a staggeringly lower two per cent who slept the entire night.

There’s also a greater chance of making a mistake at work when woken by your phone.

Lead researcher Sarah Appleton told The Age a public health awareness campaign could encourage people to switch their phones to silent.

Or go even further.

“We need to go back in time to analog alarm clocks. It’s a very simple solution,” she told the newspaper.

Ross and John were staggered to learn that much of their production team slept with the phone on.

Click PLAY to hear them chastised!