Woman abused, car damaged as angry cyclist lashes out

A road rage victim says she was left scared and angry after she confronted by a cyclist on her way to work.

Annette Matov parked her car to grab a coffee on Grange Road in Glen Huntly yesterday morning.

But when she got out of her car she was verbally abused by the cyclist, who also damaged her car.

The cyclist was angered that he had to brake for Ms Matov’s open car door, but she and a witness say the cyclist had over-reacted.

“He came right up to my door, right up into my face,” she told Ross and John.

“I said ‘Do you see what you’re doing’ and I kind of stepped away from him, and as I did — and I really felt that anger he had in him — he hit out at my drivers’ side mirror and smashed it in.

Ms Matov says a witness approached her saying “Are you OK? I saw everything that happened, you did nothing wrong, he’s crazy”.

“I just thought I needed to share something like this because how do you get cyclists accountable for their behaviour,” Ms Matov said.

“They’re always complaining about drivers, but what about the flip side like what happened to me.”

