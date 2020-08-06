Two police allegedly attacked after questioning woman who was not wearing a mask

A woman has been arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting two police after they questioned why she was not wearing a mask.

The 25-year-old Geelong woman was spotted without a face covering on Yarra Street at 3.30pm on August 3.

She repeatedly refused to confirm her identity with police.

When police tried to arrest her, it is alleged she became aggressive and assaulted them.

Two police received minor injuries to their arms and hands in the attack, which required treatment.

The woman has been charged with assault police, resist police, fail to provide address and fined $200 for breaching the directions of the Chief Health Officer.

She will appear at the Geelong Magistrates’ Court on August 10.

It comes as police fined 176 Victorians for breaching the COVID-19 restrictions in the past 24 hours.

Of those fined, 51 people were fined for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home.

Among those fined were three men and a woman sitting on a footpath eating McDonalds, and a man buying snacks at a convenience store at 2.30am.