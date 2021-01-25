Horror smash kills man, leaves woman and child fighting for life

A man has been killed and a woman and child are fighting for life following a shocking smash outside Gumbuya World at Tynong North.

Paramedics were called to the horrible scene on the Princes Highway on Monday afternoon.

Victoria Police said it was believed a truck and 4WD collided about 5pm.

The male driver of the 4WD died at the scene, while a woman and young girl, who were also in the car, have both been flown to hospital.

Both are in critical conditions.

The highway remains closed heading east.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam footage, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.