3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Horror smash kills man, leaves..

Horror smash kills man, leaves woman and child fighting for life

2 hours ago
3aw news
Article image for Horror smash kills man, leaves woman and child fighting for life

A man has been killed and a woman and child are fighting for life following a shocking smash outside Gumbuya World at Tynong North.

Paramedics were called to the horrible scene on the Princes Highway on Monday afternoon.

Victoria Police said it was believed a truck and 4WD collided about 5pm.

The male driver of the 4WD died at the scene, while a woman and young girl, who were also in the car, have both been flown to hospital.

Both are in critical conditions.

The highway remains closed heading east.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam footage, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332