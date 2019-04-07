Woman and child killed in horror crash at Robinvale

Police are calling for anybody with dash-cam footage after a five-year-old girl and 70-year-old woman were killed in a two-car crash in the state’s north-west.

The woman and child were in a blue Toyota Camry that collided head-on with a grey Ford Falcon on the Murray Valley Highway at Robinvale around 5pm on Sunday.

They both died at the scene.

The driver and passengers from the Ford suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Murray Valley Highway remained closed in both directions in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police have made a plea to the public, asking for any witnesses or anybody who was driving in the area at the time who may have dash-cam footage of the light blue Toyota Camry prior to the crash to come forward.