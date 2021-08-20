Woman and two children killed in tragedy on Flemington Road

A woman and two children have been killed after a car exploded on Flemington Road.

Neil Mitchell received multiple calls from listeners about the tragic incident on Friday morning, who reported seeing “black plumes and debris flying everywhere”.

“It sounded like a bomb had gone off,” Leanne said.

Police say the car was travelling south-bound when it struck the curb and crashed into a pole, before exploding into flames.

“The car looked completely hollowed out. It looked like it had almost split in two,” listener Karen told Neil Mitchell.

Victoria Police have since confirmed a 35-year-old woman, an eight-year-old girl 20-month-old boy were killed.

The exact circumstances are under investigation and the Major Collision Investigation Unit are currently attending.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

