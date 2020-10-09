Woman and young boy killed in horrific car crash on South Gippsland Highway

A woman and young boy have been killed in a devastating car crash on the South Gippsland Highway.

Greg alerted 3AW Drive to the tragic turn of events on Friday.

Police have been told a a car was stationary waiting to turn right, at Korumburra, when it was hit from behind by another vehicle.

The impact caused the car to cross over to the other side of the road and collide with an oncoming truck.

The driver of the car, believed to be a woman in her 30s and her passenger, believed to be a young boy, died at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 59-year-old Bass man, is in custody and the truck driver is speaking with police.