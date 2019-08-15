Woman attacked, has BMW stolen after alleged ramming at Essendon

A woman has been assaulted and had her BMW stolen after she got out of the car to inspect damage after it was rammed at Essendon.

Two teenagers have been charged over the carjacking.

It happened on Rose Street about 12.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrested three males at Glenroy a short time later.

An 18-year-old Broadmeadows man has been charged with carjacking, robbery, two counts of theft, two counts of theft of motor vehicle and driving in a dangerous manner.

A 17-year-old from Glenroy has been charged with carjacking, robbery, theft, theft of motor vehicle, driving in a dangerous manner and being a learner driver driving without an experienced driver.

He will appear at a children’s court at a later date.

A 20-year-old Glenroy man was released and is expected to be charged on summons for driving related offences.