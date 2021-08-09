3AW
Woman battling advanced cancer ‘shocked’ by government blocking travel exemption

18 hours ago
Tom Elliott
A mother-of-two who is battling advanced cancer and undergoing chemotherapy admits she’s shocked her own mum has been denied entry into Victoria from NSW on caregiving grounds.

Georgie Hudson told Tom Elliott she was stunned by the decision.

“I’m quite disappointed and shocked, to be honest,” she told 3AW Drive.

Georgie’s mother is fully vaccinated and willing to undergo 14 days of quarantine before helping look after Georgie’s children.

She said it was hard to cop, particularly after watching AFL players from NSW reunited with their families in Melbourne recently.

“If I was a celebrity, or politician, we wouldn’t even be having the conversation,” she said.

Picture by Getty iStock

