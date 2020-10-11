3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Woman charged with murder over..

Woman charged with murder over CBD hotel stabbing

14 hours ago
3aw news

A 43-year-old woman will face court today charged with murder following a fatal stabbing outside at a city hotel.

A 46-year-old man was found bloodied outside the King Street hotel on Saturday night.

He later died in hospital.

Another man, who was found with life-threatening injuries inside the hotel, is under police guard in hospital.

Another man, believed to be involved, remains on the run.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppers.com.au

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332