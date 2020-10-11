Woman charged with murder over CBD hotel stabbing
A 43-year-old woman will face court today charged with murder following a fatal stabbing outside at a city hotel.
A 46-year-old man was found bloodied outside the King Street hotel on Saturday night.
He later died in hospital.
Another man, who was found with life-threatening injuries inside the hotel, is under police guard in hospital.
Another man, believed to be involved, remains on the run.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppers.com.au