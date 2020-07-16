Suspected police shooting at a park in Melbourne’s north-west

(Image: Nine News)

A woman is fighting for life after a stabbing at a park in Melbourne’s north-west.

A man is understood to have been shot dead by police after allegedly attacking the woman at John Coutts Reserve in Gladstone Park.

Nine News reporter on the scene, Reid Butler, told Tom Elliott a woman was stabbed “multiple times in the face” by a man.

“It is understood that man was still attacking the woman when police arrived,” he said.

“That man was shot by police.”

Paramedics confirm a woman has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Pam told 3AW’s Tom Elliott she saw at least 12 police cars and ambulances heading to the scene just after 3.30pm.

Emergency services are on site, and the police chopper is hovering over the scene.

More to come…

Press PLAY to hear Reid Butler on 3AW Drive.