Woman fighting for life after violent Traralgon home invasion

A Traralgon woman is fighting for life after she was attacked by two home invaders.

The 37-year-old was in her Gwalia Street home when two offenders broke in an assaulted her at about 9pm last night.

The woman is in hospital in a critical condition.

A 19-year-old man and 26-year-old woman have been arrested in relation to the attack. The pair remain in police custody and are assisting police with their enquiries.

It is believed all parties involved are known to each other.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au